INVITE: Grand Chief Says Premier Should Live On Reserve

WINNIPEG, MB – MKO Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson says Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister should spend a month living on a reserve.

North Wilson says spending time on a reserve would help Pallister understand life in the north for Indigenous people.

North Wilson recently caused some controversy when she called Manitoba “the most racist provincial government,” during a press conference.

Wilson’s comments were in response to Pallister asking for more federal help to close health disparities between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in Manitoba.

In response to Wilson’s comments, Manitoba Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the government has “a great respect for our Aboriginal, Indigenous people and continue to work with them in a collaborative way.”

Wilson later said she was referring to more of a systemic issue, not just the government itself being “racist.”

Regarding the invitation to live on a reserve, the Premier’s office has so far not responded.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News