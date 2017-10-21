Intoxicated Winnipeg Man With Shotgun & Drugs Arrested

WINNIPEG, MB – A Winnipeg man is in custody after being caught with drugs and a sawed-off shotgun.

It happened October 19, around 8:40 am in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Police were conducting a patrol in the area of Arlington Street and Manitoba Avenue, when they were flagged down by a member of the public asking for help dealing with an intoxicated man.

Police located the man, and found a nearby bag containing the following items:

– Identification in the male’s name.

– A sawed-off shotgun with an altered serial number.

– 3.75 grams of Ketamine (valued at approximately $300).

– A single .22 calibre cartridge.

The man was also carrying two concealed knives.

Police have charged Justin Roddy Dunsford, a 33-year-old Winnipeg man – with the following:

– Possession of Scheduled Substance (Ketamine)

– Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

– Possession of a Weapon (x3)

– Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

– Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

– Possession of a Firearm Knowing Serial Number has been Tampered With

– Possession of Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x4)

– Warrant of Arrest for Fail to Comply with Order or Obligation (x2)

-MyToba News