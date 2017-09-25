An Interesting Weekend At The Box Office

WINNIPEG, MB. — Stephen King’s It has been dethroned from the top of the box office.

The creepy clown flick feel to the second spot in its third weekend with a take of $29.8-million.

It has slashed all sorts of box office records, including overcoming The Exorcist as the number one horror movie of all time.

Kingsman

The latest in the Kingsman franchise opened in first place.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle fell about $5-million shy of box office forecasts.

The film raked in $39-million over its first three days which was still better than the first movie’s $36.2-million opening in 2015.

Kingsman launched to about $100-million globally on a production budget of $104-million.

LEGO disappoints

The LEGO Ninjago Movie disappointed distributor Warner Bros.

It pulled in $20.5-million to land in third place. That was shy of an expected $30-million.

LEGO movies overall seem to be falling out of favour with audiences.

The first LEGO movie opened with nearly $70-million, while the Batman version grossed $53-million.

Those two both hold more than 90 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ninjago only has a 53 per cent approval rating.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — Kingsman: The Golden Circle $39-million New 2 1 It $29.8-million 3 3 — The LEGO Ninjago Movie $20.5-million New 4 2 American Assassin $6.3-million 2 5 3 mother! $3.3-million 2 6 4 Home Again $3.2-million 3 7 — Friend Request $2.4-million New 8 5 The Hitman’s Bodyguard $1.9-million 6 9 — Stronger $1.7-million New 10 6 Wind River $1.3-million 8

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – 20th Century Fox