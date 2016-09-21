More information about Swan River raid released

RCMP have released more information about a Monday morning raid in Swan River.

As previously reported by MyToba.ca, the execution of the search warrant forced nearby Heyes School to go into lock down as a precaution.

Police took 51-year-old Marvin David Flett into custody after seizing a firearm, ammunition, and a knives from the home.

The suspect was allegedly involved in an assault in the RM of Swan Valley West on Sunday.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.

MyToba.ca will continue to provide updates as we receive them.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca