Important Winnipeg Riverbank Stabilization Project Completed

WINNIPEG, MB – An important riverbank stabilization project is now complete on Lyndale Drive, which improves the reliability of the city’s primary dike, protects the road and nearby utilities while at the same time enhances the riverbank area.

“This project will not only provide functional upgrades to the riverbank through stabilization, but it has also improved active transportation paths in the area,” said Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton. “Investing in infrastructure will continue to make our communities better places to live, work and play.”

Delivered on time and under budget, the project consisted of the removal of an aging timber retaining wall, installation of rock-fill columns for riverbank stabilization, roadway re-alignment, a lower-bank granular trail with seating, a limestone terrace and re-vegetation. The estimated final project cost is $5 million of a $6.2 million budget, with $2 million coming from the Province of Manitoba and $3 million from the City of Winnipeg.

“This project continues and improves the ‘Promenade St. Boniface’ river trail from Carriere all the way up through to Promenade Tache, Whitter Park, and beyond, as well as securing the future of Lyndale Drive, adjacent homes, and the long-term integrity of our riverbank,” said Matt Allard, city councilor, St. Boniface.

Lyndale Drive forms a portion of the city’s primary diking system to defend against flooding along the Red River. The riverbank has a history of instability, and the 500 metres of timber pile retaining wall constructed in 1976 between Gauvin Avenue and Monck Avenue was nearing the end of its useful life.

A study was completed in 2016 and consisted of geotechnical investigation, analysis of the riverbank and assessment of the condition of the retaining wall. The public had an opportunity to provide feedback at various stages throughout the project. Replacement concepts were developed, a recommended design was selected and construction took place between November 2016 and fall of 2017.

The City of Winnipeg Naturalist Services Branch recently seeded the riverbank with grasses and wildflower mixes, with additional plantings to be installed later this fall. The plant palette has been carefully selected to reflect a natural riverbank plant community and to prevent soil erosion.

