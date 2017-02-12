More Illegal Manitoba Border Crossings Likely

EMERSON, MB – The growing number of people coming across the Manitoba border from the United States shows no signs of letting up.

Emerson has been dealing with border crossings for years, though both residents and authorities say the numbers have gone up this year.

Most recently, 21 individuals crossed the border, many of them ringing doorbells in the dead of night. They hailed from Djibouti and Somalia respectively.

The Emerson Fire Chief has said he expects the crossings to continue for some time.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News