More Illegal Border Crossings Into Manitoba Sunday
WINNIPEG, MB – There have been more border crossings from the United States.
The crossings took place Sunday morning at Emerson.
One woman fell and injured her knee, requiring assistance from the Emerson Fire Department.
It is believed over 20 people crossed the border this weekend.
Those who cross have been making claims for asylum in Canada, which is handled by the CBSA.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
3 Comments
This has to stop already.. How many illegals are we letting in? All our ancestors had to be vetted and were no allowed to just walk into a country.. Why are they letting them in instead of sending them back.
I agree. This can not be allowed. Definitely not fair to all those that go through the proper channels. Who is going to support all these people?
Because we are a bunch of suckers. What other country in the world just lets anybody walk into their country. There could be criminals, disease, drugs, anything, but we don’t care. Look at some of the European countries, local police don’t even patrol sections of Paris. They have there own Muslim law !!! Why should these people be let in illegally while other are WAITING to get in legally ???