Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

More Illegal Border Crossings Into Manitoba Sunday

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 19th at 11:30am Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – There have been more border crossings from the United States.

The crossings took place Sunday morning at Emerson.

One woman fell and injured her knee, requiring assistance from the Emerson Fire Department.

It is believed over 20 people crossed the border this weekend.

Those who cross have been making claims for asylum in Canada, which is handled by the CBSA.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts

3 Comments

  • Claire says:
    February 19, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    This has to stop already.. How many illegals are we letting in? All our ancestors had to be vetted and were no allowed to just walk into a country.. Why are they letting them in instead of sending them back.

    Reply
    • Candice says:
      February 20, 2017 at 9:07 am

      I agree. This can not be allowed. Definitely not fair to all those that go through the proper channels. Who is going to support all these people?

      Reply
  • Gord says:
    February 20, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Because we are a bunch of suckers. What other country in the world just lets anybody walk into their country. There could be criminals, disease, drugs, anything, but we don’t care. Look at some of the European countries, local police don’t even patrol sections of Paris. They have there own Muslim law !!! Why should these people be let in illegally while other are WAITING to get in legally ???

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.