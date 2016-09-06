Ice Guardians; a look at the hockey enforcer

TORONTO – The Ice Guardians is a new movie exploring one of the most controversial and provocative positions in the history of sport, the hockey enforcer.

The Ice Guardians website says; Hockey is a punishing profession unlike any other, holding little mercy for its candidates on or off the ice. The movie takes a look at the sport and journeys into the lives of those who perform what is undoubtedly the toughest job within the National Hockey League, The Enforcer.

Due to its violent nature, it has drawn opinions from both fans and critics alike. Ice Guardians asks, “what do we really know? What led to its spectacular rise? What purpose does it serve in the eyes of its beholders and what drives them forward in the face of adversity?”

The movie promises to step beyond the hype and speak directly to the source of the debate, the players themselves. Through eyes of the players, their tough exteriors are shed to reveal the humanity behind a role that struggles to maintain its existence in today’s game.

The Ice Guardians world premier is September 12 in Toronto.

You can learn more about the movie on their website.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube