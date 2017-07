TOOTINAOWAZIIBEENG FIRST NATION, MB – Human remains have been found on Tootinaowaziibeeng First Nation.

Around 12:00 pm, Roblin RCMP responded to reports of the remains and began investigating.

The RCMP Major and Serious Crime Units, and the Forensics Identification Services are now on the scene to help with the investigation.

At this time, RCMP say no further information is available.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News