Hudson’s Bay bringing toy departments back

Hudson’s Bay bringing toy departments back

Posted on Tue, September 20, 2016 at 5:30pm by in BUSINESS, Featured with No Comments on Hudson’s Bay bringing toy departments back

Hudson’s Bay says it’s planning to start selling toys again at many of its stores.

The company stopped selling children’s products about a decade ago.

Around 60 stores across Canada will start stocking toys again as early as October 1st.

Some will just see 500-square-foot kiosks open while others will receive a 5,000-square-foot ‘store-within-a-store’ section.

The move is part of a strategy to become a one-stop shopping destination.

That’s in contrast to the company’s previous decision to focus on high-end fashion.

More than 40 brands will be a part of the rollout, including Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Nerf.

Industry analysts say Target’s abrupt departure from Canada has left the market ripe for competition.

Sales are already up five per cent at The Bay following Target’s high-profile failure.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy Boris Kasimov (Flickr/Wikimedia)

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea
Authored by: Andrew McCrea

Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *