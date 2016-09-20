Hudson’s Bay bringing toy departments back

Hudson’s Bay says it’s planning to start selling toys again at many of its stores.

The company stopped selling children’s products about a decade ago.

Around 60 stores across Canada will start stocking toys again as early as October 1st.

Some will just see 500-square-foot kiosks open while others will receive a 5,000-square-foot ‘store-within-a-store’ section.

The move is part of a strategy to become a one-stop shopping destination.

That’s in contrast to the company’s previous decision to focus on high-end fashion.

More than 40 brands will be a part of the rollout, including Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Nerf.

Industry analysts say Target’s abrupt departure from Canada has left the market ripe for competition.

Sales are already up five per cent at The Bay following Target’s high-profile failure.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy Boris Kasimov (Flickr/Wikimedia)