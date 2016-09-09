Hudson Condos opening in Winnipeg

StreetSide Developments is opening its display suite and sales office for Hudson Condominiums, a new townhouse-and-condo community in Winnipeg’s Devonshire Village, this weekend at 185 Peguis Street.

The official opening on Saturday, September 10th, kicks off just in time for the city’s fall Parade of Homes, a bi-annual citywide event that sees dozens of homebuilders showcase their latest models.

This year’s fall event runs from September 10th to October 2nd, as construction wraps up on the first nine townhomes at Hudson Condominiums, which will be ready for possession this autumn.

Prices for these two-storey, three-bedroom townhomes start at $247,900. They feature open-concept layouts, and each boasts two full bathrooms plus a powder room, making these homes family friendly. For even more space, StreetSide is giving buyers the option of upgrading the standard unfinished basements to completed ones.

The bold townhomes feature modern brick-and-panelled facades, covered front and rear decks, and electrified exterior parking.

In all, the burgeoning Hudson community will be comprised of 41 townhomes and, as these homes are completed, work on a 96-unit condo building will begin. These projects represent StreetSide’s first development efforts in Devonshire Village, a brand new neighbourhood with a prime location.

Devonshire Village puts residents close to retail along nearby Regent Avenue, Transcona’s abundance of parks, and the big-box retail of Crossroads Station Shopping Centre.



For more information about Hudson Condominiums by StreetSide Developments, visit hudsoncondominiums.ca.

-BuzzBuzzHome.com