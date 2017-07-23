banner20

HORROR: 8 People Found Baked To Death In Semi-Trailer

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 23rd at 12:10pm Featured, NEWS

SAN ANTONIO, TX – In what appears to be a human-trafficking crime, eight illegal immigrants were found baked to death in a semi-trailer parked in a San Antonio Walmart parking lot.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, “We’re looking at a human-trafficking crime this evening.”

It is believed the eight dead individuals perished because of heat exposure and asphyxiation.

In addition to the eight dead, 30 other people were found inside the same truck. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities say concern was raised after a Walmart employee was asked for water by someone in the truck. The air conditioning in the semi wasn’t working. Those inside the trailer were reportedly hot to the touch and had heart rates of over 130 beats per minute.

Two children are among the dead.

The temperature outside was 38 degrees Celsius.

