Hooters Launching Fast-Casual ‘Hoots’ Format

Andrew McCrea
Posted: February 2nd at 7:30pm Featured, BUSINESS

WINNIPEG, MB — Hooters is launching a new sexed-down restaurant concept.

The breastaurant chain will introduce “Hoots” to compete in the fast-casual market.

Hoots will feature male and female serving staff wearing shirts and pants.

The first location will open in the Chicago, Illinois suburb of Cicero.

Each restaurant will be about 2,800 square feet and seat around 75 patrons.

It will feature counter service for dine-in and take out complete with a full-service bar.

There will be a slimmed down menu featuring the chain’s famous wings.

Hooters of America says they expect to regularly tweak the format as they learn the in-and-outs of the fast-casual industry.

The first Hooters opened in Florida in 1983 and the first Hoots is set to debut in late-February 2017.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
