Honda Recalls 2.1M Accords Due To Fire Risk

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago National, International, Featured, NEWS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Honda is recalling 2.1-million Accord vehicles worldwide.

There’s a problem with the seals on battery sensors, which is a fire hazard.

Salt and moisture can get in, corrode the terminals, and cause an engine fire.

The recall affects nearly 52,000 vehicles in Canada.

Honda says 1.15-million Accords from 2013-2016 are affected in the United States.

The vehicle manufacturer began investigating in 2015 after an engine compartment fire in our country.

A similar report came from China in 2016.

Vehicle owners will be notified shortly and Honda plans a temporary fix by applying a sealant.

Once parts become available, Honda will replace the defective sensors.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
