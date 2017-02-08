Homicide: Winnipeg Man Shot Near Powers & Aberdeen

WINNIPEG, MB – Around 10:10 this morning, emergency crews responded to an injured man near Powers Street and Aberdeen Avenue.

The man’s injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in criminal condition, and later passed away.

The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in relation to the incident is asked to call police immediately.

Homicide Investigators can be contacted at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News