Homemade Firearms Seized By Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two Winnipeg men are facing charges after firearms were discovered during a medical emergency.

It happened Friday afternoon around 3:00pm at a home in the 100-block of Thomas Berry Street.

EMS workers noticed a number of firearms inside the house and alerted police who seized a number of items:

Three improvised firing devices.

Six bicycles.

Various types of ammunition.

Police say two of the improvised firing devices appear to “bang stick” style firearms.

One, a brown cane, was found to have a spent .410 calibre round inside it.

The other, part of a red and white broom stick, had a live .22 calibre round ready to fire.

A third homemade firearm appears to have been stripped off of an airsoft rifle.

Winnipeg police say they’ve seized nine improvised firing devices this year, up from just two seized in 2016.

Five of the bicycles had been reported stolen but have since been returned to their owners.

Cory Richard Vincent, 42, has been slapped with a slew of charges, including:

Possession of a Weapon (x3)

Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime (x3)

Possession of a Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (x3)

Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order (x3)

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 (x3)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Justin Mathew Melo, 30, has been charged with:

Possession of a Weapon (x3)

Possession of a Firearm Obtained by Crime (x3)

Possession of a Restricted Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (x3)

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 (x3)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Vincent and Melo remain behind bars.

—MyToba News

Photo – File