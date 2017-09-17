Homeless Brandon Boy Violates Court Orders

BRANDON, MB. — A 17-year-old boy is facing charges after a drunken stroll with an alleged handgun.

It happened around 10:45pm Saturday in Brandon’s downtown.

Police caught up with the suspect and discovered the gun was a fake.

However, the boy had two knives and a metal pipe in his possession.

The accused, who has no fixed address, was violating court orders to abstain from alcohol.

He was detained overnight at the Brandon Correction Centre and will appear in court Sunday.

The boy has been charged with Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Breach of Probation.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File