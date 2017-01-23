Home Liquor Delivery Service Hits Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Shrugging Doctor Brewing Company, which is locally owned, will be the first Wine Producer in Winnipeg and Manitoba to sell and deliver directly to the public.

Liquor delivery to your home is a service that offered in other areas of the country. The vision of the Shrugging Doctor team is to revolutionize the way liquor is distributed, allowing for innovation and lowering the threshold of risk for new businesses and products; now after over two years of hard work this vision is coming to fruition. In addition to the benefits to the local economy, home delivery helps prevent individuals from driving to the liquor mart or vendors for more alcohol when they are already intoxicated by being a cheaper and more convenient option.

“We hope to provide some much-needed innovation to the Liquor Industry in Manitoba.” Said Willows Christopher, Co-Founder of Shrugging Doctor. “We want to make it as easy and fast to the customer as possible. We’re super excited to see where this goes.”

Set to begin on January 27th, Shrugging Doctor says they hope to introduce the quickest and cheapest Home Liquor Delivery Service in the Province. For a flat rate of $4.99 within the city, the service aims to have Liquor Delivered to your door in 60 minutes or less. Orders can be made online at www.shrugdoc.com during the open hours of 6pm-12am Thursday to Sunday which the company says will be extended in the future as demand grows.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News