Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Hollywood Star Crashes Winnipeg Wedding!

Hal Anderson
Posted: July 27th at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – One of the stars of the ‘Twilight’ movies has crashed a Winnipeg wedding. Kristen Stewart who’s in town filming a movie showed up for drinks at a wedding at a restaurant on Academy Road.

The brides, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings, say the restaurant asked them if it would be okay if Stewart joined the party. They said sure and not long after, Stewart showed up with her girlfriend Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb

Tags: , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
30 Winnipeg Actors Sought For New Movie
Red River College Will Present NHL Sticks To Winnipeg Youth
Nuit Blanche Winnipeg Announces Lineup
Winnipeg Police Shooting Being Investigated

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.