Hollywood Star Crashes Winnipeg Wedding!

WINNIPEG, MB – One of the stars of the ‘Twilight’ movies has crashed a Winnipeg wedding. Kristen Stewart who’s in town filming a movie showed up for drinks at a wedding at a restaurant on Academy Road.

The brides, Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings, say the restaurant asked them if it would be okay if Stewart joined the party. They said sure and not long after, Stewart showed up with her girlfriend Stella Maxwell, a Victoria’s Secret model.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb