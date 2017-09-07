Holland, Manitoba Man Dies After ATV Crash

RM OF VICTORIA, MB. — Treherne RCMP are investigating a fatal ATV collision in the RM of Victoria.

It happened Monday evening just after 7:00pm on Road 40 North near Road 65 West.

Police arrived to find an ATV in the middle of Road 40 North. There was also an ATV trailer flipped over in a nearby ditch.

A 55-year-old man from Holland, Manitoba was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the lone rider of the ATV.

Investigators say the victim was travelling eastbound on Route 40 North and lost control.

The ATV overturned, but officials aren’t sure if it completely rolled over.

Alcohol has been ruled out at this point, but the man was not wearing a helmet.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File