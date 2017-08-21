Hilarious House Of Frightenstein Reboot

WINNIPEG, MB – A lot of Winnipeg kids grew up watching the Hilarious House Of Frightenstein on TV. And now, one of those kids is bringing it back on vinyl.

Todd Harapiak lives in Los Angeles now and he owns a company called Groove Vinyl. He worked on this project with Mitch Markowitz who created the show with his brother Riff.

The album will be available soon with four different covers and a booklet filled with stories and never-before-seen photos from the show.

For more details and to see the different covers, go to frightensteinvinyl.com.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Todd Harapiak