High Risk Sex Offender Released Into Winnipeg Today, Women & Girls At Risk

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are informing the public about the release of Winston George Thomas, a 39-year-old high risk sex offender.

Thomas is being released from Headingly Correctional Centre today, and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Thomas has a history of both sexual and violent offences. Authorities consider him a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner.

Authorities specifically warn that women and girls are at risk.

Thomas has committed numerous crimes against women:

In 2008, Thomas was convicted of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 2 years.

In 2006, Thomas was convicted of sexual assault against an adult woman. He was sentenced to two months.

In 2003, Thomas was convicted of a break and enter and sexually assaulted a woman. He was sentenced to 14 months.

Thomas has also been convicted of aggravated assault, assault, and breaching probation and recognizance orders.

A photo & police description of Winston Thomas is below:

If you have information about Winston Thomas, please call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888.

