High Risk Sex Offender Released Into Winnipeg Today, Women & Girls At Risk

Winston Thomas - Winnipeg
MyToba
Posted: March 24th at 10:02am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are informing the public about the release of Winston George Thomas, a 39-year-old high risk sex offender.

Thomas is being released from Headingly Correctional Centre today, and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Thomas has a history of both sexual and violent offences. Authorities consider him a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner.

Authorities specifically warn that women and girls are at risk.

Thomas has committed numerous crimes against women:

  • In 2008, Thomas was convicted of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 2 years.
  • In 2006, Thomas was convicted of sexual assault against an adult woman. He was sentenced to two months.
  • In 2003, Thomas was convicted of a break and enter and sexually assaulted a woman. He was sentenced to 14 months.

Thomas has also been convicted of aggravated assault, assault, and breaching probation and recognizance orders.

A photo & police description of Winston Thomas is below:

 

If you have information about Winston Thomas, please call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888.

-MyToba News

5 Comments

  • edna says:
    March 24, 2017 at 10:27 am

    why is the Justice department not apply for him to be declared a Dangerous offender, so he can be jailed indefinitely.

  • Joanne Jackson says:
    March 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

    if he is known to be a high risk offender and likely to do this again why in hell is he being released and why aren’t the sentences longer

  • Gary says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    What the hell is this guy doing out?

  • Penny says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Yes, let’s let him out. Why not give him the chance to fatally harm someone or even kill. When will our laws toughen up???

  • Gord says:
    March 25, 2017 at 9:58 am

    The laws will NEVER toughen up with the Liberals in force !!! He should NEVER have been released after the first offence. Is there a chance he may be living beside the the judge or whoever let him out–maybe they have a wife or a couple daughters—-not a chance in hell–their female relationships are safe and they don’t really care about the rest of us. He gave up his right to freedom after his first attack.

