High Risk Sex Offender Released Into Winnipeg Today, Women & Girls At Risk
WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are informing the public about the release of Winston George Thomas, a 39-year-old high risk sex offender.
Thomas is being released from Headingly Correctional Centre today, and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
Thomas has a history of both sexual and violent offences. Authorities consider him a high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner.
Authorities specifically warn that women and girls are at risk.
Thomas has committed numerous crimes against women:
- In 2008, Thomas was convicted of sexual assault against a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 2 years.
- In 2006, Thomas was convicted of sexual assault against an adult woman. He was sentenced to two months.
- In 2003, Thomas was convicted of a break and enter and sexually assaulted a woman. He was sentenced to 14 months.
Thomas has also been convicted of aggravated assault, assault, and breaching probation and recognizance orders.
A photo & police description of Winston Thomas is below:
If you have information about Winston Thomas, please call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888.
-MyToba News
5 Comments
why is the Justice department not apply for him to be declared a Dangerous offender, so he can be jailed indefinitely.
if he is known to be a high risk offender and likely to do this again why in hell is he being released and why aren’t the sentences longer
What the hell is this guy doing out?
Yes, let’s let him out. Why not give him the chance to fatally harm someone or even kill. When will our laws toughen up???
The laws will NEVER toughen up with the Liberals in force !!! He should NEVER have been released after the first offence. Is there a chance he may be living beside the the judge or whoever let him out–maybe they have a wife or a couple daughters—-not a chance in hell–their female relationships are safe and they don’t really care about the rest of us. He gave up his right to freedom after his first attack.