High Risk Sex Offender Release From Stony

WINNIPEG, MB — The Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit (MIHRSOU) is warning the public about the release of Michael Kyle Langille, also known as Michael William Kyle Langille.

The 33-year-old convicted sex offender is considered high risk to re?offend in a sexual or sexually violent manner against all females, both adults and children.

Langille will be released from Stony Mountain Institution, Manitoba on February 7, 2017 after serving a total sentence of two years and four months (plus credit of 8 months pre-sentence custody) for two counts of sexual assault.

Langille is expected to take up residence in Garson, Manitoba.

Upon release, Langille will be subject to a lifetime order which prohibits:

Langille from attending public parks, public swimming areas where persons under the age of sixteen years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a day care centre, school ground, playground or community centre.

Seeking, obtaining or continuing any employment, or being a volunteer, that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under 16 years of age.

Using a computer for the purpose of communicating with a person under 16 years of age.

Langille has a history of violent and sexual offences.

Although he participated in some treatment programming in the past, Langille is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner.

Background information

Michael Kyle Langille is a 33-year-old Caucasian man, 5’7″ tall, weighing 170-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a three-inch scar in the middle of his chest

Langille has a criminal record including convictions for sexual assault, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, utter threats, and numerous breaches of probation and recognizance orders.

His most recent convictions in October 2014 for two counts of sexual assault resulted in a total sentence of 2 years and 4 months (in addition to credit for 8 months pre-sentence custody).

Langille was previously convicted of sexual assault in 2004.

In 2011, Langille was convicted of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

Langille has also been convicted numerous times for breaching probation by consuming methamphetamine, using a computer to access the internet, ordering pornographic movies, and possessing pornographic magazines and movies and a cell phone with a memory card, having contact with a previous victim, and failing to participate in counselling as directed by his probation officer.

Upon release, Langille will be subject to the conditions of a Recognizance Order, which includes conditions such as:

Not to possess or consume any illegal drugs, alcohol and other intoxicants except prescription drugs as prescribed.

Attend, complete and follow the rules of any assessment, treatment or counselling, directed by his Probation Officer.

Not to own, possess or access any personal computer system or electronic device capable of accessing the Internet.

Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

Langille is also subject to a weapons prohibition order which expires in October 2024.

Report problems

This information is provided to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves.

Any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct directed at Michael Kyle Langille (aka Michael William Kyle Langille) will not be tolerated.

If you have information about Mr. Langille, please call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (204) 984-1888.

You may also contact the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, your local RCMP Detachment, or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll free at 1-800-222-8477.

—MyToba News