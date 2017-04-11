High Risk Sex Offender Moving To Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police are warning the public about the release of a convicted sex offender.

Apay Ogouk, 33, is considered at risk to re-offend sexually against women and girls.

He was released Monday from the Grande Cache Institution in Alberta where he served time for three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Police expect the sex offender will take up residence in Winnipeg.

Ogouk has two previous aggravated sexual assault convictions and a lifetime weapons ban.

He has receive treatment programming but it still considered a high risk.

Anyone with information about Ogouk is asked to call Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888.

—MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police Service