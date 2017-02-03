High-Risk Winnipeg Offender Back In Custody

UPDATE — February 3rd, 2017 at 6:00pm:

REGINA, SK — 46-year-old Kelly Trent Schoffer was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Moosomin RCMP, Indian Head RCMP, and local police caught up with the high-risk federal offender in Regina.

Investigators thank the public for their help tracking down Schoffer.

He remains behind bars.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

— —

ORIGINAL — February 2nd, 2017 at 8:30am:

WINNIPEG, MB — Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police are searching for a high-risk federal offender and are asking for the public’s help.

Kelly Trent Schoffer, 46-years-old, is wanted on a Canada-wide Correctional Services of Canada warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his long term supervision order – his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Police are asking that you do not approach him.

If you have information regarding his whereabouts or see him, please call police at 204-984-1888. After normal business hours, please contact either the appropriate RCMP detachment or the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222 , or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1 -800 – 222 – 8477.

—Kevin Klein, MyToba News