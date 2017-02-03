High-Risk Winnipeg Offender Back In Custody
UPDATE — February 3rd, 2017 at 6:00pm:
REGINA, SK — 46-year-old Kelly Trent Schoffer was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
Moosomin RCMP, Indian Head RCMP, and local police caught up with the high-risk federal offender in Regina.
Investigators thank the public for their help tracking down Schoffer.
He remains behind bars.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
— —
ORIGINAL — February 2nd, 2017 at 8:30am:
WINNIPEG, MB — Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police are searching for a high-risk federal offender and are asking for the public’s help.
Kelly Trent Schoffer, 46-years-old, is wanted on a Canada-wide Correctional Services of Canada warrant for failing to comply with conditions of his long term supervision order – his whereabouts are currently unknown.
Police are asking that you do not approach him.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts or see him, please call police at 204-984-1888. After normal business hours, please contact either the appropriate RCMP detachment or the Winnipeg Police Service at (204) 986-6222, or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477 or toll-free at 1 -800 – 222 – 8477.
—Kevin Klein, MyToba News