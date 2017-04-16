High Liner Fish Recalled Over Undeclared Milk

WINNIPEG, MB. — The CFIA is recalling High Liner fish products because they may contain milk.

The affected fish strips and nuggets were sold across Canada with milk not declared on the box.

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC High Liner Captain’s Crew Breaded Fish Strips 750 g 7082U, 7048U, 7006U, 6293U followed by a time stamp 0 61763 06871 3 High Liner Captain’s Crew Breaded Fish Nuggets 750 g 7082U, 7048U, 7006U followed by a time stamp 0 61763 06875 1

People with lactose intolerance could become quite sick if they consume the product.

The CFIA says a severe reaction can be fatal.

At least one person has already become sick.

You should throw out the fish strip and nuggets or return them to the store for a full refund.

—MyToba News

Photo – File