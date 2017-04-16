High Liner Fish Recalled Over Undeclared Milk
WINNIPEG, MB. — The CFIA is recalling High Liner fish products because they may contain milk.
The affected fish strips and nuggets were sold across Canada with milk not declared on the box.
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|Code(s) on Product
|UPC
|High Liner Captain’s Crew
|Breaded Fish Strips
|750 g
|7082U, 7048U, 7006U, 6293U followed by a time stamp
|0 61763 06871 3
|High Liner Captain’s Crew
|Breaded Fish Nuggets
|750 g
|7082U, 7048U, 7006U followed by a time stamp
|0 61763 06875 1
People with lactose intolerance could become quite sick if they consume the product.
The CFIA says a severe reaction can be fatal.
At least one person has already become sick.
You should throw out the fish strip and nuggets or return them to the store for a full refund.
—MyToba News
Photo – File