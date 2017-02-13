Hezekiah, Schouten Named Wesmen Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — University of Winnipeg players Faith Hezekiah and Casey Schouten have been selected as the Wesmen Players of the Week.

Faith Hezekiah

Women’s Basketball

Second year forward Faith Hezekiah had her best weekend of the season in helping the Women’s Basketball team pick up a weekend sweep on the road against Victoria.

In the two games played she scored 49 points, shot 23-of-32 from the field (72%), grabbed 15 rebounds and averaged 28 minutes of playing time off the bench.

In Friday’s 88-76 win she scored 20 points connecting on 10-of-15 from the field and was unstoppable on Saturday scoring a game high 29 points (13-of-17 shooting) while hauling down 10 rebounds in an 80-69 victory.

Winnipeg finished regular season play on top of the Canada West standings with a record of 18-2.

The team will have the first round bye in the playoffs and will host the best of three quarter finals starting on February 23rd.

Casey Schouten

Men’s Volleyball

Fourth year outside hitter Casey Schouten’s steady was vital in helping the Men’s Volleyball team earn a weekend sweep on the road against Thompson Rivers.

Over the weekend Schouten had 27 kills, 17 defensive digs, six blocks and two service aces.

In Saturday’s match, Schouten had a match high 14 kills and nine digs to help the Wesmen defeat the WolfPack in three sets.

In Friday’s opening match he had 13 kills and eight digs in the teams four set victory.

Winnipeg (11-9) is currently tied with Saskatchewan for 6th spot in the Canada West Conference standings with the top seven making the playoffs.

The Wesmen will host the Trinity Western University Spartans this Friday and Saturday at the Duckworth Centre.

—MyToba Sports