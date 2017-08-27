Hendricks Signs One-Year Deal With Jets

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Winnipeg Jets have found themselves a veteran forward with a reputation as a leader on the ice and in the room.

On Saturday, the Jets agreed to terms with Matt Hendricks on a one-year deal worth $700,000. Hendricks, who hails from Blaine, Minn., joins a team loaded with veteran Minnesota stars – captain Blake Wheeler from Plymouth, Minn., and defenseman Dustin Byfuglien from Roseau, Minn.

Hendricks Tweeted: “Very happy to be joining the @NHL Jets organization. Can’t wait to meet the guys and get the season off to a good start!”

Hendricks, 36, spent the last four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers. Last year, he had four goals and seven points in 42 games and for the second straight season he led the Oilers in the faceoff circle, winning 132-of-232 draws (56.9 per cent).

Hendricks, a left-handed shooting centerman, has also been a staple on the Oilers penalty kill. In fact, he is among the Top 25 NHL forwards in shorthanded time-on-ice during the last five seasons.

He has played 521 career NHL games with Colorado, Washington, Nashville, and Edmonton and has totaled 49 goals and 100 points with 664 penalty minutes and a career faceoff percentage of 53.9 per cent.

Hendricks, who is 6-foot, 205 pounds, was drafted by the Predators in the fifth round (131st overall) in the 2000 NHL Draft.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Edmonton Oilers