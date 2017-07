WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police would like your help locating a missing 16 year old girl. Sherrie Garson was last seen a week ago in the Garden City area.

She’s described as Indigenous and 5’7″with a heavy build. Garson has short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing dark grey zebra-print pajama pants a pink shirt, a black and grey zip-up hoodie and black and grey high-top runners.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Winnipeg Police