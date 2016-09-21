Help Hal help a Winnipeg charity

Over the years, I’ve tried to give back to our community by helping every good cause that needed a hand. So when my buddy David Keam at Best Sleep Centre called me wanting to raise some money for Calvary Temple Children’s Camp, I said yes right away.

He explained to me how it’s one of the oldest children’s camps in Manitoba and it allows any kid to experience the joys of camp, even if they can’t afford it. They find the money somewhere. That’s where you come in. But don’t worry, we’re not looking for a hand-out. If you give, you’re also going to get. Big time!

David has come up with a very generous package that I think you’re really going to like. If you buy a set of queen Supreme Sheets for only $59 (the same quality sheets are $135 at Costco.com), you’ll get a free duvet cover if you give just $10 to Calvary Temple Children’s Camp. And by the way, the same quality duvet cover that you’ll get for free with that $10 gift, is selling for $230 at JenniferAdams.com. That’s a whopping $365 worth of bedding for only $69! Now that’s great value! And you can go to sleep at night on your comfy new sheets and duvet cover knowing that you’re helping to send less fortunate kids to camp. How cool is that?!

Please go to any of the six Best Sleep Centre stores so we can help this worthwhile cause. Thank you so much!

-Hal Anderson, MyToba Voice