Hellebuyck Strong Again as Jets Beat Canucks

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck got the call for a second straight night on Thursday.

He did not disappoint.

Hellebuyck, who won Monday night’s game in Edmonton by making 37 saves, made 30 more stops on Thursday at Rogers Centre in Vancouver and led the Jets to its second straight victory, a 4-2 win over the Canucks.

In a road game in which the Jets fell behind 1-0 early in the first period and were outshot 32-20, the goaltender came through when he was needed most.

As a result the Jets improved to 2-2-0-0 after starting the season with two straight defeats — a 7-2 loss at home to Toronto and a 5-2 loss in Calgary.

However, playing without the injured Dustin Byfuglien and deciding to go with Hellebuyck in net as opposed to free agent veteran Steve Mason, the Jets have now played two solid road games and evened their 2017-18 record.

“I’m getting a lot more comfortable in the net,” Hellebuyck told reporters after the game. “But I think a lot of that is the guys playing in front of me. We’re blocking shots (15 on Thursday night) and doing all the little things right. You can it’s paying off and we’re playing our style of hockey. If we continue to do what we’re doing now, I like our chances.”

Daniel Sedin opened the scoring for the Caucks at 7:25 of the first period but the Jets came back at 9:04 when Josh Morrissey beat Jakob Markstrom to tie the game at 1-1.

With Hellebuyck playing well, Patrik Laine and Tyler Myers were able to put the game away for the Jets by scoring 3:13 apart late in the second period. Laine scored his second of the year at 15:31 and Myers scored his first at 18:44.

Chris Tanev scored for Vancouver on a floating knuckleball shot at 12:43, but Nikolaj Ehlers notched his fourth of the season into an empty net at 19:55 to put the game away.

“Square, strong, and then he had one that he didn’t like in the third period, I am sure, but then more important than that is you don’t give up the next one, that’s the key piece,” said Jets head coach Paul Maurice. “He’s had two really, really good nights where he has looked the same in both. His positioning is really strong and he’s seeing the puck.”

Byfuglien missed his second straight game – two Jets wins – but he took part in the pre-game skate and is expected to be available at home on Saturday night against Carolina. Myers led the Jets with 25 minutes and six seconds of ice time. He had a goals, shot, two takeaways, a blocked shot and was plus three. His defense partner Dmitry Kulikov was also plus three in 23 minutes and 23 seconds of ice time. Bryan Little had two assists and was plus two. Laine and Mathieu Perreault were also plus two.

The Jets managed nine shots in the first period, six in the second and five in the third. Markstrom made only 16 saves in the Canucks net.

The 2-2-0-0 Jets play again on Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes at Bell MTS Place. Game time on Saturday is 6 p.m.

Scott Taylor

Photo by James Carey Lauder