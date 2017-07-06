Hellebuyck Chooses Salary Arbitration

Scott Taylor
WINNIPEG, MB. — Restricted free agent Connor Hellebuyck was one of 29 National Hockey League players who announced on Wednesday that they’d elected to go with Salary Arbitration in order to negotiate a new contract.

The NHL Players Association released the list late Wednesday. Brandon’s Micheal Ferland of the Calgary Flames and Brandon-born Jordan Martinook of the Arizona Coyotes are also on the list.

To be eligible for arbitration, players must have four years of NHL experience and the term is reduced for those who signed their first NHL contract after the age of 20. Players have this option because it was built into the NHLPA’s collective bargaining agreement. However, it can be an ugly process.

The team files a salary offer, the player files his salary demand and then the two sides argue why the player either deserves or doesn’t deserve the deal. Historically, the teams spend the entire process telling the arbitrator why the player isn’t good enough to receive the salary request he’s demanded. Neither side likes the process because some terrible things are often said during the hearing.

Both sides are still hoping an agreement can be reached before the July 20 hearing deadline.

Hellebuyck elected salary arbitration under section 12.2 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). His hearing will take place between July 20 and August 4. All arbitration hearings are decided by a neutral third party within 48 hours of the beginning of the case.
Last season, the 24-year-old Hellebuyck plays 56 games for the Jets and went 26-19-0-4. He had a goals against average of 2.89 ad .907 save percentage. His numbers were close to those of recently signed free-agent goaltender Steve Mason who will be paid $8.2 million over the next two seasons.
The 29 players who have elected Salary Arbitration:

Arizona Coyotes

  • Jordan Martinook

Boston Bruins

  • Ryan Spooner

Buffalo Sabres

  • Nathan Beaulieu
  • Johan Larsson
  • Robin Lehner

Calgary Flames

  • Micheal Ferland

Colorado Avalanche

  • Matt Nieto

Detroit Red Wings

  • Tomas Tatar

Edmonton Oilers

  • Joey LaLeggia

Los Angeles Kings

  • Kevin Gravel

Minnesota Wild

  • Mikael Granlund
  • Nino Niederreiter

Montreal Canadiens

  • Alex Galchenyuk

Nashville Predators

  • Viktor Arvidsson
  • Marek Mazanec
  • Austin Watson

New York Islanders

  • Calvin de Haan

New York Rangers

  • Mika Zibanejad

Ottawa Senators

  • Ryan Dzingel
  • Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Pittsburgh Penguins

  • Brian Dumoulin
  • Conor Sheary

St. Louis Blues

  • Colton Parayko

Tampa Bay Lightning

  • Tyler Johnson
  • Ondrej Palat

Vancouver Canucks

  • Reid Boucher
  • Michael Chaput

Vegas Golden Knights

  • Nate Schmidt

Winnipeg Jets

  • Connor Hellebuyck

The deadline for Club-Elected Salary Arbitration notification is July 6, 2017 at 5 p.m. ET. Salary Arbitration hearings will be held in Toronto from July 20 to Aug. 4, 2017.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder

