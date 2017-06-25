Helgi Jones Parkway Honours Community Proponent

HECLA ISLAND — Helgi Jones Parkway will be the new official name of a section of PTH 8 leading through the Hecla / Grindstone Provincial Park to Gull Harbour Point, named in honour of a long-serving community activist and commercial fisher, Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox announced.

“We are pleased to establish the Helgi Jones Parkway through the wonderful Hecla / Grindstone Provincial Park in honour of a dedicated proponent of the area and beloved community member,” said Cox. “We congratulate the Jones family and join with them in celebrating the memory of Helgi Jones who was a commercial fisherman, entrepreneur and driving force for turning Hecla Island into the tourist destination it is today.”

The official Helgi Jones Parkway signs will be posted along PTH 8 beginning at the end of Grimsi Grimolfson Causeway and again on the way to Gull Harbour Point. The sign was unveiled today at a ceremony at Gull Harbour Point picnic area at the northern end of the parkway. Members of the Jones family travelled to Hecla Island for the unveiling.

“Many features within our parks proudly bear the name of prominent Manitobans who dedicated their lives to improving the province,” added Cox. “It is a pleasure to share this honour with the relatives and descendants of Helgi Jones as he is now recognized for his dedication to the Hecla area.”

“Our family is thrilled that our dad is being honoured in this way,” said Patricia Bjornson and Marjorie Henry, daughters of Jones. “Over the years, many people have said to us there should be something at Hecla to honour him and their supportive comments have been overwhelming. Words like ‘legend’, ‘pioneer’, ‘leader’, ‘achiever’, and ‘passionate advocate’ were just some of what we heard. Our dad is remembered most for his positive attitude and perseverance, particularly regarding his efforts for the betterment of life on Hecla Island.”

Jones was born in 1916 on Hecla Island and joined his father on Lake Winnipeg at an early age, where he spent the next 60 years as a commercial fisher. Driven by a passion for the region and an entrepreneurial spirit, he started a tourism business offering accommodations and concessions to visitors. Jones served on the school board, as a councillor with the Rural Municipality of Bifrost and was instrumental in seeing the island get electrical service, as well as road improvements and ferry services. In 1992, as recognition for community service, Jones received the 125th Anniversary of the Canadian Confederation Medal.

