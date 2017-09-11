Healthy & Local Food Store Opens

WINNIPEG, MB – The name of a new Winnipeg business says it all…Fresh Local Fare.

Nathan Steele and his girlfriend Christina Debuc officially opened at 2145-Portage Avenue on the weekend. He says this isn’t just their business, it’s their passion!

The new brick and mortar shop follows the success of their online grocery store at MyFarmersMarket.com since 2013.

Fresh Local Fare works with almost 100 Manitoba suppliers to offer good-for-you fresh farm foods all year round.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photos – Fresh Local Fare