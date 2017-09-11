Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Healthy & Local Food Store Opens

Hal Anderson
Posted: September 11th at 2:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The name of a new Winnipeg business says it all…Fresh Local Fare.

Nathan Steele and his girlfriend Christina Debuc officially opened at 2145-Portage Avenue on the weekend. He says this isn’t just their business, it’s their passion!

The new brick and mortar shop follows the success of their online grocery store at MyFarmersMarket.com since 2013.

Fresh Local Fare works with almost 100 Manitoba suppliers to offer good-for-you fresh farm foods all year round.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photos – Fresh Local Fare

Tags: , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
Related Posts
The North Goes South: Canadian Soldier & Team Heading To Help In Florida
Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – September 11th
Winnipeg Police Help Herd Loose Moose
Manitoba Pushes For Amazon To Put HQ2 In Winnipeg

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.