Headingley Teens With Gun, Ammo Pulled Over
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two teens from Headingley are facing weapons charges in Winnipeg.
It happened early Sunday morning around 2:30am at Portage Avenue and Raglan Road.
Police were conducting a check stop when a truck was flagged and pulled over.
The driver was allegedly acting strangely when an officer noticed a firearm in the vehicle.
Police arrested the two teens and searched the vehicle.
They recovered a scope .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle, various ammo, and three knives.
The 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man face eight charges each:
- Four counts of Possession of a Weapon
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Three counts of Transports Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition in a Careless Manner
Both were released on a promise to appear in court.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File