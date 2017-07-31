banner20

Headingley Teens With Gun, Ammo Pulled Over

Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — Two teens from Headingley are facing weapons charges in Winnipeg.

It happened early Sunday morning around 2:30am at Portage Avenue and Raglan Road.

Police were conducting a check stop when a truck was flagged and pulled over.

The driver was allegedly acting strangely when an officer noticed a firearm in the vehicle.

Police arrested the two teens and searched the vehicle.

They recovered a scope .22-calibre semi-automatic rifle, various ammo, and three knives.

The 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old man face eight charges each:

  • Four counts of Possession of a Weapon
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Three counts of Transports Firearm, Weapon or Ammunition in a Careless Manner

Both were released on a promise to appear in court.

