Head-On Crash Kills Woman

WINNIPEG, MB – Blue Hills RCMP say there was a deadly crash on Highway 10

About four o’clock yesterday afternoon, two vehicles collided a couple kilometers north of Forrest, Manitoba in the RM of Elton.

Investigators believe a southbound car, driven by 19 year old woman from Brandon, veered over the centre line and crashed head-on with a northbound pickup truck. It was being driven by a 45 year old man from Onanole, Manitoba.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male driver was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat-belts and alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File