Harper resigns from Calgary Heritage MP seat

CALGARY — Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper has resigned from politics.

The Member of Parliament announced he’s stepping down from his Calgary Heritage riding.

Harper released a video Friday morning ending a career in politics that spanned nearly two decades.

The former Conservative party leader is moving into consulting on international issues.

He’ll work alongside two of his most trusted former advisors Ray Novak and Jeremy Hunt.

Harper vied for re-election as Prime Minister of Canada in last October’s federal election.

He lost to Justin Trudeau and the Liberals, leading to his resignation as party head.

