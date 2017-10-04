banner20

Why is it so Hard to Stay Motivated?

Kevin Klein
HEALTH & FITNESS, Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – It seems like no matter how hard we try, being consistent is a tough challenge. Whether it’s that book you’ve been “writing” for the last year, your last five pounds to lose or going for a daily walk, consistency or as I like to call it, stick-to-it-iveness is a battle we all fight.

The problem may be that we set such huge goals for ourselves that they feel unachievable and we can’t see the finish line. How about if we brought that finish line closer and we broke it down into much smaller goals?

Maybe it’s not so much about losing 50 pounds but about feeling good that you walked three times this week or did pushups every day for a week. Then once the smaller goals are reached we may feel inspired to go further the next week.

