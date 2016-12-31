A Very Happy New Year For Winnipeg Lotto Winner

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Western Canada Lottery Corporation officials have confirmed a winning ticket was sold here.

That means somebody in Winnipeg will start 2017 $1 million richer.

That’s a heck of a way to ring in the new year!

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 9, 35, 36, 47, and 48.

The Lotto Max jackpot next Friday is $60 million.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News