A Very Happy New Year For Winnipeg Lotto Winner
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Western Canada Lottery Corporation officials have confirmed a winning ticket was sold here.
That means somebody in Winnipeg will start 2017 $1 million richer.
That’s a heck of a way to ring in the new year!
The winning numbers were 1, 2, 9, 35, 36, 47, and 48.
The Lotto Max jackpot next Friday is $60 million.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
1 Comment
Happy new year to you. I would like to ask in any way that you can remind our young that our we 24/7 safe space is still runing and maybe to let wpg know how much passion that the spence neibourhood has for our community. God bless you the director is jamil mamood