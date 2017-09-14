Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Hanaway Accused Of Personating Police Again

Winnipeg Police
Andrew McCrea
WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges for personating a police officer.

An investigation began in March 2017 after the suspect used social media to communicate with police and scuba diver teams.

Winnipeg police say the man would represent himself as a seasoned member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

He would carry on the deception for quite some time with unsuspecting victims.

The suspect was arrested Wednesday at a home in the 500-block of Manitoba Avenue.

Thomas David Hanaway, 59, has been charged with Personating Peace Officer and three counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

He remains behind bars.

Hanaway has a long list of similar convictions.

There are court records going back to 1982 for five incidents of personating a police officer.

The most recent was in January 2017, and before that he was given a nearly five month jail sentence in 2012.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
