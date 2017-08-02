Hammered Man’s Hammered Girlfriend Hammers Him With Hammer

BRANDON, MB – A Brandon couple got hammered in a few ways last night.

Around 7:00 pm on Tuesday, a Brandon woman called police after she hit her boyfriend with a hammer.

In a release, Brandon Police say the incident took place in the 1200 block of Rosser Avenue.

The man was bleeding, and when police arrived they found that both individuals were drunk.

The man was taken to hospital to treat his non-life threatening injuries, while the 53-year-old Brandon woman was arrested and held at BCC until she sobered up, then released on a promise to appear in court on August 31.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News