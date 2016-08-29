Hal’s Thoughts for the Week – Presented by Best Sleep Centre

WINNIPEG BEACH — I’m coming to you this week from my cottage in Winnipeg Beach. I love it up here! The lake has always been a place where I can relax no matter how stressful life happens to be at the time. There was a pretty good thunderstorm up here late last night so I turned to Netflix to get started on a series I’ve been hearing a lot about. And after just one episode, I can honestly tell you, I’ll be bingeing the rest of Stranger Things as soon as I get a chance. It’s a supernatural horror where a kid goes missing, his mother is played by Winona Ryder. There’s a name you haven’t heard in a while! I should also mention season two of another Netflix original series Narcos starts streaming Friday. That gives you just enough time to watch the first season if you haven’t already. It’s very good!

Congrats to Amber Balcaen! The 24 year old Winnipegger is the first Canadian-born woman to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race in the United States. Amber is competing in the first level of NASCAR but vows to work her way to the very top.

Kinda cool to see Bob Barker donate $50K to Manitoba’s rehab centre for black bear cubs. The former game show host has been a big animal advocate for a very long time. This cub rehab centre by the way is the brainchild of Roger and Judy Stearns. Way to go guys! And don’t forget to spay and neuter your pet.

My wrestling buddy Danny Warren has done it again! His Canadian Wrestling’s Elite will tour next month with British World Champ Nick “Magnus” Aldis. They’ll hit four provinces over 10 days including four stops in Manitoba. The Winnipeg show is September 30th at Holy Cross Gym.

I’ve mentioned my friend Jeff Mederski and his great lawn and landscaping company Alterscape before. Well, one of Jeff’s guys Terry Orpin is involved in a big social coming up at Churchill High School. You might have a hard time finding a ticket for the Rougers Reunion Social (try their Facebook page). But if you can find one, please buy it because the money is going to the school. The September 17th social is also acting as a reunion for a couple classes…the 40th anniversary for the class of 1976 and also the 50th for the class of ’66.

Have a great week!

—HAL ANDERSON, MyToba.ca