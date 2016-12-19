Hal’s Thoughts For The Week Of Dec 19th

WINNIPEG, MB — We just had our MyToba staff Xmas lunch at Dessert Sinsations (one of my favorite places) the other day. I thought you might enjoy seeing a few photos.

Radio has lost a couple very different but equally great broadcasters. Scruff Connors was 64. His real name was Jeff Newfield. He was last heard on the air in Winnipeg in the mid-90’s on Classic Rock 97.5 FM (now Power 97). I actually replaced Scruff in the big air chair at 97. This photo is of Scruff and his son TJ Connors who’s a hell of a broadcaster himself and is currently on the air in Kamloops.

Radio also lost Bob Washington. He died of Cancer at the age of 82. Please watch Bob’s video below here he talks about being the original voice of K-Tel. One of the last times I saw Bob was at Mordens on Sargent. My mom Ada was in town for a visit and Bob went out of his way to make sure she understood how important I was to this community. You were a true gentleman Bob.

I’m going to keep it a bit short this week, Christmas is just a few days away and I haven’t even started my shopping yet. I hope you have a Merry Christmas, surrounded by family and friends. And I’ll talk to you again next Monday when we’ll put a bow on 2016.

—Hal Anderson, MyToba News