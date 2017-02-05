Hal’s Kitchen: Don’t Miss Out On Dessert Sinsations!

Amazing Food, Great Prices, and Wonderful People at Dessert Sinsations

Winnipeg, MB – Dessert Sinsations has a special meaning for me, and not just because of the great atmosphere or the amazing food.

Dessert Sinsations is where my wife Jackie and I started going on dates, and as one thing led to another, they even catered our wedding.

So I can tell you from first-hand experience that great things happen at Dessert Sinsations!

A Winnipeg Sinsation

Dessert Sinsations is a Winnipeg gem. They have been creating delicious pastry and scratch style food for over 20 years….and their clients keep coming back.

Pastry was the work for the first ten years, first in commercial kitchens, then on to the first retail location in Osborne Village on River Avenue from 1999 to 2005.

In 2006, they made their move to their current location at 505 St. Mary Avenue – right next to the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

There’s a reason they keep growing, because the more people try their food the more word spreads about how great they are!

A Full and Amazing Menu

Despite the name, Dessert Sinsations offers a wide array of food options. They aren’t just about dessert!

They offer breakfast on Saturdays, wonderful lunch fare daily, a barista menu, dinner and late night sharing plates, and more.

The service is great, whether you are sitting in enjoying the bright colorful atmosphere, picking dessert from the dessert case to take home or the party, or ordering full cakes and pastries by phone or email.

Catering

When Dessert Sinsations catered Jackie and I’s wedding, they did a superb job. The food was perfect, the price was affordable, and the service was top notch. Jackie and I really appreciated it, and the guests loved it too!

Dessert Sinsations also offers great group catering, business lunch catering, and in-house catering, where you can rent out the restaurant for a reception or event.

They can even create a custom menu for you and your guests so you get exactly what you’re looking for!

A great spot for a meal

Aside from all their amazing food and catering options, Dessert Sinsations is a great place to have a meal. It’s cozy and spacious at the same time, and the place has a great vibe.

The MyToba team loves to meet there, and everyone always has great things to say about it!

Taste the Globe!

I was super excited to hear that Taste the Globe is coming back to Dessert Sinsations. It’s a big hit every year and I can’t want to try out the great dishes!

Taste the Globe takes place from January 30 to February 28. They’ll have authentic dishes from the Caribbean, Russia, and Italy, including Crab & lobster cakes, beet borsch, and an Antipasto charcuterie board.

Taste the Globe was awesome last year, and I know it will be even better this year!

Valentine’s Day

Dessert Sinsations has a special menu coming up for Valentine’s Day. Check it out!

Special Offer

Dessert Sinsations has a special offer: With the purchase of two dinner entrees, you can receive one dessert to share up for free – up to $10 value. But you have to ask for the deal to get it!

Don’t miss out on this beautiful Winnipeg gem

If you haven’t been to Dessert Sinsations you’re missing out on one of the greatest restaurants in Winnipeg!

They’re open from 11 am to 10 pm Monday to Thursday, 11 am to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and closed on Sunday, so you’ve got lots of opportunities to check them out.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News