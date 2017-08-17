banner20

Hal’s Headlines – News With A Punchline!

Hal Anderson
Posted: August 17th at 3:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are some news stories that are just crying out for a punchline, I hope they make you laugh…

Reports say Apple is planning to spend almost $1 billion on making video content over the next year. Apple is planning a few really sexy TV shows. They’re even more exciting if you set your iPhone on “vibrate.”

TMZ reports that “The Mooch,” former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, is working on a sitcom called “Attack of the Swamp Monsters.” As part of any peace deal, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to play the nutty neighbor.

A report says Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system, including traces of marijuana, the night he was charged with DUI. Some of these were powerful tranquilizers, the kind of stuff ABC execs are taking because Shonda Rhimes is leaving for Netflix.

And at the weekend box office, the horror movie “Annabelle: Creation” was #1,” Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature” was #2. In “Annabelle: Creation,” there’s a terrifying female presence. In the best scene, Mariah Carey throws yet another tantrum and her staff has to calm her down.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.
