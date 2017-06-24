Hal’s Headlines! News With A Punchline…

WINNIPEG, MB – News doesn’t always have to be serious, especially when I’m writing the headlines…

-Fans of rosé wine can now enjoy a rosé scented deodorant just in time for summer. Perfect for under your arms. Because we know running out of good wine in the summer is just the pits.

-KISS member Gene Simmons has given up trying to patent the “devil horns” hand gesture. Gene is pushing 70. So his fans are trying to patent the gesture where you put your fingers in your ears and yell “Turn it down! Turn it down!”

-Ron Howard has been hired to direct the upcoming “Young Han Solo” movie. The movie’s original directors were fired this week. Ron will tap into his own teen years for the movie. Get ready for a scene where the Fonz hits the Death Star with the side of his fist.

-HBO released a new “Game of Thrones” trailer on Wednesday. The seventh season begins on July 16th. In the trailer, everyone is called to unite against a common enemy for a battle to the death. Wow, HBO is really worried about Netflix.

-Mattel on Tuesday announced 15 new looks for their Ken dolls. Some are available in stores and online this week. Ken continues to be plastic and hollow so look for all 15 new Kens on the next season of the Bachelorette.

-The Daily Mail says that pets from dogs to cats to lizards are being treated with medical marijuana to cure everything from anxiety to arthritis. One guy’s pet spider just had to end the day with a few roaches.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File