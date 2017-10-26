Halloween At Winnipeg’s Zoo This Weekend

WINNIPEG, MB. — Assiniboine Park Zoo is inviting kids to trick-or-treat at the zoo this weekend as the grand finale to the month long Halloween Spooktacular celebration!

From 11 am – 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday, kids can collect a small treat at each of the seven stations on the trick-or-treating trail while quantities last.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a costume and to think about the environment and bring a small reusable bag from home.

“We are excited to be able to offer families and kids a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween at the Zoo!” says the zoo’s Gary Lunsford.

“We encourage visitors to come out and enjoy all the extra activities happening this weekend while learning about some of our more “creepy” animals at the Zoo like bats, bugs and snakes, all in the spirit of Halloween!”

The following extra spooky activities will also take place in the zoo this Saturday and Sunday:

Extra scary Dinosaurs Alive!

Dinosaurs Alive! is going extinct and this is the last weekend they will be here.

We’ve made them extra scary and all decked out for Halloween, so come see them one last time before they go!

Haunted House

We’ve turned the Discovery Centre into a haunted house!

Prepare to be extra spooked while walking through and checking out some of our creepiest creatures.

Creepy animal keeper talks

Conquer your fears of snakes, bats, bugs and spiders and learn about these cool and creepy creatures from the keepers that care for them.

Check website for keeper talk schedule.

Hay Bale Maze & Photo Op Spot

Get lost in our hay bale maze located at the seasonal exhibits and then snap of photo of yourself at the photo op spot once you’ve found your way out!

There’s also a miniature maze for our littlest visitors and hay bale pyramid for climbing.

Meet Winston & Icky our Halloween Mascot

Take a selfie with these two characters who will be onsite from 11 am – 1 pm Saturday and Sunday at the haunted house.

Plus…

There will be face painting and ghost story time at the Polar Bear Conservation Centre from 11 AM – 3 PM.

The Zoo is open daily from 9 am to 4 pm daily. For full promotion details and updated schedule please visit assiniboineparkzoo.ca.

—Assiniboine Park Zoo

Photo – Andrew McCrea