Hal Knows A Guy: Why I Recommend BigSteelBox!

Peace of Mind, Security, & Convenience

Hey folks!

A while back I told you about the great experience I had with BigSteelBox. Now that I’ve been using my BigSteelBox for nearly a year, I want to once again tell you why I recommend them to you for your storage needs!

Free up your space

Last fall, I was moving a bunch of stuff out of my house to free up some room. But, the only place I had to put lots of it was an out-building on my property. The problem is that it was already pretty much full, and I wanted to turn it into a studio.

That wasn’t going to happen unless I freed up some space, so that’s when I turned to BigSteelBox.

Here’s an update on my experience with BigSteelBox

Peace of Mind

When you’re storing your valuables, the first thing you want is peace of mind. You want to know that your stuff is being handled well. Speaking to the BigSteelBox staff made me feel at ease, since they were professional, and really cared about making sure I got what I needed to store my stuff.

Security

After getting great help from their staff, my BigSteelBox arrived, and it’s worked out great ever since. It’s incredibly solid and secure. It protects your stuff from floods, snow, winds, hail, heat, cold, and anything else nature can throw at it. My stuff is dry, safe, and secure. After all, BigSteelBox shipping containers are built of tough and solid steel, and thieves don’t stand a chance against it. If you’re looking for secure storage, BigSteelBox is for you!

Convenience

Another thing I’ve loved about using the BigSteelBox is the convenience. Instead of having my stuff halfway across the city in a storage yard, I’ve got it right here on my own property. I can get to it whenever I want just by walking out my front door. You can’t beat that for convenience!

An affordable move

In addition to their secure and convenient storage, BigSteelBox will also move your stuff for you. They will move it across the city, or even across the country. And unlike traditional movers who charge by weight, with BigSteelBox the price is the price. It’s an amazingly affordable moving option, and the best part is you can pack everything at your own pace!

I recommend BigSteelBox

If you want storage that offers you peace-of-mind, security, convenience, and affordability, I recommend BigSteelBox. I’ve been happy every step of the way with their service and how well they’ve protected and secured of my stuff. And if you go with BigSteelBox, I’m certain you’ll feel the same way!