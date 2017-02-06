Hal Anderson’s Thoughts For The Week Of February 6th

Winnipeg, Manitoba – I want to this start this week by mentioning Robin Milne. He’s the Sprague, Manitoba man who owes $118K after heart surgery in Grand Forks. The Pallister Government is so far refusing to pay anything despite an agreement to cover similar medical costs in Minnesota but not North Dakota. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money. So far the total sits at just over $8K so there’s a long way to go but I think we can do it if we all just give a bit. Click here to help out.

I’ve watched a lot of football games but WOW! That Super Bowl was AMAZING!! My wife Jackie turned to me when the Pats were behind 28-3 and she asked me if I thought they could still come back. I said yes but I didn’t really think so. CRAZY!!! To tie it up and then win it in overtime, TRULY INCREDIBLE!!!! Lady Gaga was also great and so were the commercials which you can see by clicking here.

There’s a new Hal’s Kitchen here on MyToba! I hope you give it a read. It’s all about Dessert Sinsations Cafe, one of my favorite places to eat! Click here if you missed it.

It was great to see over a thousand people at the Forks Saturday for Mayor Brian Bowman’s human rights march. Not bad considering he threw the idea out there just a few days before. These are very scary times for some members of our community and we need to make sure they know they’re welcome and wanted.

OMG!!! Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live was amazing! A lot of people are saying it’s the best SNL bit in a decade and I wholeheartedly agree. If you missed it, here it is for you…

That’s it for now, please love one another and have a great week!

Hal Anderson, MyToba