banner20

Hal Anderson Talks To Winnipeg 4/20 President

Hal Anderson
Posted: 59 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – There’s a haze over Winnipeg today. It’s April 20th, also known as 4/20. It’s a big day for marijuana users. Hundreds are expected at the Manitoba Legislature at 4:20 this afternoon to celebrate cannabis.

But it’s different this year. The pot smokers at the Leg today will be toking up knowing that in just over a year, recreational use of marijuana will very likely be legal in Canada.

By the way, 4/20 started in 1971 when a group of people calling themselves the Waldos would meet up at 4:20 p.m. and smoke pot outside a high school in San Rafael, California.

Click play below to hear my conversation with the president of Winnipeg 4/20 Steve Stairs.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Watch for Hal's Thoughts at the start of each week on MyToba. He talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every weekend. Hal Anderson Weekends airs on 680 CJOB every Saturday & Sunday morning between 7 & 10. He owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited.

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.