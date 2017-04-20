Hal Anderson Talks To Winnipeg 4/20 President

WINNIPEG, MB – There’s a haze over Winnipeg today. It’s April 20th, also known as 4/20. It’s a big day for marijuana users. Hundreds are expected at the Manitoba Legislature at 4:20 this afternoon to celebrate cannabis.

But it’s different this year. The pot smokers at the Leg today will be toking up knowing that in just over a year, recreational use of marijuana will very likely be legal in Canada.

By the way, 4/20 started in 1971 when a group of people calling themselves the Waldos would meet up at 4:20 p.m. and smoke pot outside a high school in San Rafael, California.

Click play below to hear my conversation with the president of Winnipeg 4/20 Steve Stairs.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News